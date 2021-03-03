Howell bakery offering these giant Girl Scouts cookies shakes this weekend only

(WSYM) — It's officially Girl Scouts Cookie season, and M Street Baking Company in Howell is serving up some delicious Girl Scouts Cookie-themed shakes this weekend only.

The owners of M Street, Emily and Stephanie, were Girl Scouts when they were younger, and would sell cookies outside of their parents' restaurant in Detroit every weekend.

Girl Scouts taught us so many lessons & skills that we still use daily in our bakery today! As female business owners, we are proud to be role models to young girls that with hard work, determination, & confidence, you can do anything you put your mind to!!" they wrote in a Facebook post.

The bakery is buying thousands of cookies from a variety of local Girl Scouts troops in and around Howell.

The shakes will come in four flavors: Thin Mint, Tagalong, Trefoil and Samoa. they will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - Sunday, and they expect to have lines out the door during the entire weekend.

M Street is located at 117 N Michigan Ave. in downtown Howell.