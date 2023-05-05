How NOT to be a tourist during Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is here, an annual sign of spring for those of us that call West Michigan home. At FOX 17, we want to make sure you're not a tourist in your own community.

"If I'm a local and just want to see some tulips, come sometime in the morning before lunchtime. And you could have it by yourself," suggested Andy Kenyon, with the City of Holland Parks and Recreation Department.

If you want to take in the beauty and the colors and skip out on the crowd, Kenyon suggests early mornings, weekday visits, or even driving through specially curated roads lined with tulips.

"We have about 8 miles of tulip lanes throughout the city if you don't want to walk and see tulips," said Kenyon.

Locals know most of the streets are downtown and one-way, and there are free public parking decks on 7th and 9th Street.

Be aware; on parade days— Thursday, and Saturday during Tulip Time's second week— crowds and traffic closures are going to shake things up downtown.

"There's lots of places that you can't park on parade days because of the busing that the school kids come in on and the parade floats, so yes, pay attention to that. As well, as get here early, that's the biggest thing I can say. Plan ahead, don't try to get into the city 20 minutes before the parade starts because you will not find a place to park or you will get cut off and you will not be able to travel on that road," said Kenyon.

One thing you won't have to worry about? Paying to park.

"Most of our parking is free in the city of Holland," Kenyon told us. "There will be some Boy Scout groups and things like that during the festival, particularly on parade days that they'll have paid to park places that are super convenient, super close to downtown, but not very far away from those areas. Plenty of free parking otherwise."

If you want the best spot at the parades, you can bring blankets and chairs to reserve a spot.

"We just ask you don't set those out the night before— it creates a mess," Kenyon advised. "And it's not fair for everybody else that's coming in the day of."

There will be extra security around, too, but don't leave your stuff unattended. Parade pros know you have to bring something to do or bust out tried-and-true games like 'I spy' to entertain the kids while you wait— but it's worth it to get a spot right up front!

And one last thing we should have the 4-1-1 on— avoid the restroom rush.

"Ninth and Central and one located on Eighth Street next to the Marriott Hotel, as well as here at Centennial Park," Kenyon says. "We have restrooms that are open during the daytime."

Plan for plenty of time to meander, and make space in your camera— We'll see you at Tulip Time!