(WSYM) — A Detroit teen is making national headlines.
He’s using a competitive platform to inspire and empower those in power to make real change.
His name is King Bethel and he wrote a speech about an issue that has plagued our country’s past and is still present today, and people listened.
It was about righting a wrong in the world. King is a student at the Detroit School of Arts. He is also a student of the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program.
That is where he found out about Project Soapbox, a public speaking competition.
“You have to write a speech and it has to be about an issue that you’re passionate about. And then I said, 'I want to do redlining.' They said, 'that’s a very interesting topic, write about it,'” says King.
So, he did. And King’s words landed him on top!
Isaiah Chambers, a student at University Preparatory Academy High School, and also a student of the Downtown Boxing Gym, was a finalist in the Project Soapbox competition.
Chambers wrote a powerful speech on the importance of emotional well-being, from a personal perspective.
Congratulations to both young men on a job well done.