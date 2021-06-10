(WSYM) — A Detroit teen is making national headlines.

He’s using a competitive platform to inspire and empower those in power to make real change.

His name is King Bethel and he wrote a speech about an issue that has plagued our country’s past and is still present today, and people listened.

It was about righting a wrong in the world. King is a student at the Detroit School of Arts. He is also a student of the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program.

That is where he found out about Project Soapbox, a public speaking competition.

“You have to write a speech and it has to be about an issue that you’re passionate about. And then I said, 'I want to do redlining.' They said, 'that’s a very interesting topic, write about it,'” says King.

So, he did. And King’s words landed him on top!

Isaiah Chambers, a student at University Preparatory Academy High School, and also a student of the Downtown Boxing Gym, was a finalist in the Project Soapbox competition.

Chambers wrote a powerful speech on the importance of emotional well-being, from a personal perspective.

Congratulations to both young men on a job well done.

