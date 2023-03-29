Watch Now
Horrocks Farm Market moves to new location in Battle Creek

Horrocks Farm Market Battle Creek Michigan (via Facebook)
Horrocks Farm Market
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 14:06:14-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Horrocks Farm Market had a soft opening at its new location in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

According to their Facebook page, the specialty grocery store’s new location is at the Lakeview Square Mall.

On their website, Horrocks Farm Market says that it has served the Battle Creek area for over 20 years.

They have also served the Lansing area for more than 60 years. The Lansing store is located at 7420 W. Saginaw.

Some of the specialty items offered at Horrocks Farm Market are pizza, gourmet popcorn, coffee and caramel apples.

The store will begin operating its regular hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

