Honda recalls cars due to faulty weight sensors for air bags

LANSING, Mich. — Honda drivers in our neighborhoods are advised to check their cars as Honda is recalling 750k vehicles.

The National Highway Safety Administration says faulty weight sensors could cause the passenger seat air bag to unintentionally deploy.

There are 16 different Honda and Acura models impacted by the recall including certain Civic, Accord, and Pilot models.

A letter is coming next month for all impacted neighbors.

