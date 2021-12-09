Ho! Ho! Ho! Here's where you can find Santa in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Sleigh what? Santa Claus is back in town and there are a couple of places in mid-Michigan where he's parking his sleigh.

The Lansing Mall

If you're looking to experience the magic of Santa head to the Lansing Mall. From now through Christmas Eve, you and your little ones can see Saint Nick, take photos and of course tell him what you want for Christmas. Santa and his helpers can be found in front of JCPenny.

The mall will host a pet night on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Walk-ups are welcome but they do encourage you to make a reservation.

Meridian Mall

Santa's sleigh is also making a stop at Meridian Mall. You can catch him making his list and checking it twice right in the center court. Snap a family photo with Santa, check out some of his cute Christmas decors, or just come by to say hi.

The mall is hosting a Santa Cares event on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The mall will host pet nights on Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. You're encouraged to bring your pet out to take photos with Santa and have some holiday fun.

Santa hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can visit him on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sundays, he will be sharing the holiday spirit from noon until 6 p.m.

Soldan's Pet Supplies

Your pets can grab a few pics with Santa this weekend. Soldan's Pet Supplies's Pet Pictures With Santa Paws is happening on Sunday at the south Lansing location. The event time is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Your pet will even get a gift from Mrs. Claus herself.

A 5x7 photo costs $10 and you can purchase a CD for $25. and other packages are available.

REO Town Marketplace

You can meet and take pictures with Santa this Sunday at the Jolly Holiday Market in REO Town. Photos with Saint Nick will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lansing Clothing Co. store. You can pay $20 to take a digital photo with Santa.

Lansing Brewing Company

And finally on Sunday you can head to the Lansing Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. to meet Santa on the patio. Have your cameras, family, and crew ready because he will be ready to snap some holiday photos.

