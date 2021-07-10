High bacteria levels close 17 beaches across Michigan

(WXYZ) — High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.

They closed beaches, according to the state, include:

Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County

Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach in Midland County

Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County

Cass Lake - Willow Beach St (Keego Harbor) in Oakland County

Walnut Lake - Bloomfield Square Beach Association in Oakland County

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County

Grand Traverse Bay-East - Traverse City State Park in Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse Bay-West - Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County

Grand Traverse Bay-West - Senior Center in Grand Traverse County

Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Annex I in Oakland County

Sherwood Lake - Ledgewood in Oakland County

Walker Lake - Emerald Lake Homeowners Association - Sandshore in Oakland County

Maceday Lake - Mountain View C.C. Subdivision in Oakland County

Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County

You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.