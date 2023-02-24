Here's why repairing downed wires, putting out fires may take a while

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When extreme weather like Tuesday's ice storm hits, it can take hours for hazards to be taken care of, even when first responders are on scene.

Chief James Harris with Detroit Fire Department explains, "Everybody's under the impression that we can just go right in and put that fire out but it’s a little bit different when those wires are arching and they’re charging, it’s extremely dangerous."

In these cases first responders have to wait for DTE to arrive on scene.

When will that be? It depends says Chief Harris, "It varies I've been on scene when it takes 10 minutes and there are times when it takes hours."

We asked DTE if they could explain why sometimes it takes so long for them to catch up to a scene like this.

President of DTE Electric Trevor Lauer said, "I can’t dispatch 2,000 people to 2,000 different locations, we depend on the local fire departments, police and state to help us immensely as we get through that."

Getting massive storms like Tuesday's picked up safely takes effort from first responders and DTE together, and ultimately, time.

"If you see that line arching, calling DTE first, then call us, we’re coming," said Chief Harris. "Just be patient, give us time."