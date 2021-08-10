Here's what you need to know about the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise

(WSYM) — After a year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodward Dream Cruise is back.

The 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise will roll on this year on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Ford Motor Company is once again serving as the presenting sponsor for the 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise, and the original 1966 Ford Bronco is starring as the featured heritage vehicle. Ford recently launched production on an all-new version of the iconic nameplate SUV.

Ford will display both the new and older Broncos, as well as some of their most recently announced vehicles, including the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT all-electric SUV, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting, and the recently revealed Ford Maverick compact hybrid pickup truck.

Ford Motor Co. & Mustang Alley will be at 9 Mile in Ferndale. The Ford Bronco Car Show will be at 10 Mile Road near Memorial Park in Pleasant Ridge, and the Ford Heritage Display is slated to be at 11 Mile Road near Western Market.

You can also check out events prior to the 21, such as the CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, which will be held on Friday, August 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on west 12 Mile between Coolidge and Greenfield.

If you're looking for places to park during the cruise, the Woodward Dream Cruise encourages visitors to download the ParkStash app. The app will connect you to nearby parking spaces provided by churches, hotels, restaurants, homeowners and municipal parking lots to plan ahead of time. You can also check out municipal parking locations here.

Here's the Woodward Dream Cruise map below to help you plan your visit: