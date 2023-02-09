Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom

HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day.

The incident happened last Thursday and at first, police thought the teacher saw that note but failed to report it. Now, police are saying the 40-year-old placed the note in his own classroom.

Police have charged Paul Jacobs of Livonia with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees, or students. It's a misdemeanor charge and he can face one year in jail if convicted.

"Kids are, kids are scared," Hazel Park Schools superintendent Dr. Amy Kruppe said.

According to Dr. Kruppe, the threat was hard on the students.

"Threats that continue to happen in schools are traumatizing for kids," she said. "I don't think you are ever numb to it."

Nearly 10 bomb-sniffing K-9s and dozens of police officers converged on Hazel Park Junior High Thursday night searching the building for signs of danger but nothing was found.

Police say they believe Jacobs placed the note in his classroom which was found by another school employee. Police added that Jacobs didn't intend on telling anyone. The Hazel Park Police Chief adds that the note was intentionally planned to have classes canceled.

"Hazel Park Police have taken every case seriously within the schools and that's wonderful because we are communicating to our community that this is not a joke," Superintendent Kruppe said.

Jacobs was arraigned last week on February 4. His pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February 28.