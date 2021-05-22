Watch
NewsState

Actions

'Hard Reset': New book written by 2 women frames diversity and inclusion as the new normal

Two Voices, Working To Create Equity For All
items.[0].videoTitle
We are at a crucial time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the fight to expose and eradicate systematic racism.
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 14:16:35-04

DETROIT, Mich. — We are at a crucial time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the fight to expose and eradicate systematic racism.

Andrea Isom introduces us to two powerful Detroiters – women who have joined forces and voices to create lasting change in our workplaces, our neighborhoods and in our hearts.

Marlin Williams and Marlo Rencher co-authored a book called, "Hard Reset." The purpose of each page is to create organizational change, framing diversity and inclusion as the new normal.

To reserve your copy of the book, visit this link https://www.hardresetinclusion.com/ [hardresetinclusion.com] or check it out on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!