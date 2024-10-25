HAPPENING TODAY: rally for union recognition, pickleball courts and spooktacular event

LANSING, Mich. — What's happening today across our neighborhoods?

RALLY FOR UNION RECOGNITION

There's going to be a rally for Union Recognition outside of the Hannah Administration Building on the MSU campus. Faculty from the Union of non tenure track faculty and the Union of Tenure system Faculty at MSU will unite for this rally. The rally will take place at 11 a.m.

NEW PICKLEBALL COURTS

Lansing, Mayor Andy Shore and Parks and Recreation director, Brett Kaczynski will celebrate the grand opening of new pickleball courts at Clifford Park. The opening ceremony will happen at 4 p.m.

SPOOKTACULAR EVENT

If you want to get your scary on, you might want to try Spooktacular and tarantula night at Preuss Pets. The event will have games prizes, face painting and much more. The spooky event will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

