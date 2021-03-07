Haddad's Inc. donates $10K in support of revitalizing Michigan film industry

LANSING, Mich. — Haddad’s Inc., a rental company for film and television equipment, has donated $10,000 to the Michigan Film Industry Association in an effort to support the film industry in the state of Michigan, according to Edge Partnerships.

“This is about job creation and economic investment at a time when both are desperately needed,” says Owner David Haddad. “This is for the thousands of hardworking men and women who want to work in their home state of Michigan. The time is now!”

We’re told that state legislation was introduced in the Michigan House to establish new tax credit that incentivizes the production of films, television shows and commercials in the state.

We're also told that more than 30 other states in the country offer a similar incentive.

Visit the MiFIA’s website to support their efforts.