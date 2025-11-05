Gun fired during fight at Ingham County home Tuesday night

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway following a shooting inside an Ingham County home, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Davlind Drive in Delhi Township around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say that a gun was fired during a fight inside the home.

No one was hurt by the bullets, but one person had minor injuries from the assault.

Deputies found the firearm at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call Detective Sergeant Brandon Doerr at 517-676-8251.

