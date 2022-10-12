Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announces discovery of 292-foot whaleback vessel

(WXYZ) — An exciting discovery was made in the Great Lakes in the form of a 292-foot whaleback vessel.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discovery of Barge 129 in Lake Superior, 35 miles off Vermilion Point.

It was reportedly found in 650 feet of water.

The historical society said Barge 129 sank 120 years ago, on October 13, 1902, while it was in the tow of steamer Maunaloa during a powerful storm.

Barge 129 was reportedly found with eight other wrecks in 2021 thanks to sonar technology.

"The whalebacks were pretty unusual ships,” stated Shipwreck Society Executive Director Bruce Lynn in a news release. “When we had the ROV on it, you could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place…that was an incredible moment!”

Photos and video courtesy the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.