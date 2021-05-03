Grants awarded for suicide prevention programs in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Nine organizations across Michigan will share $650,000 for suicide prevention programs.

The funding is from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, the Children’s Foundation, and the Detroit-based Ethel and James Flinn Foundation.

It will establish the Suicide Prevention Support for Health Care Clinics Working with Michigan’s Health-Disparate Populations initiative.

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming aimed at decreasing the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children or adults who may be at risk.