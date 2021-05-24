Granger Waste Services Memorial Day Closures & Delays

LANSING, Mich. — In observance of Memorial Day, all Granger offices and operations will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021. Residential trash, recycling and yard waste collections will be delayed one day the entire week. Friday collections will be delayed until Saturday, with normal collections resuming on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Disposal Center of Lansing, located at 16500 Wood Road in Lansing, and the Disposal Center of Jackson, located at 555 Woodworth Rd. in Jackson, will be closed for self-haul disposal on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31.

All disposal centers will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

For additional information, email info@grangernet.com, visit www.grangerwasteservices.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/collectingtomorrowsenergy or call at 1-888-947-2643.

