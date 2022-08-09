Governor Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. At around 10:21 p.m. that night, she released the following statement:

"This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19.



"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.



"After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed.



"I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.



"I encourage my fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted."

Governor Whitmer

