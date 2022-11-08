Governor Whitmer recognizes November as Veteran Caregivers Month

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized November 2022 as Veteran Caregivers Month in Michigan. The month pays tribute to those who care for veterans in Michigan.

Family members are usually the caregivers of wounded veterans. Others who sometimes take on the responsibility include friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

“Caregivers perform an essential role by supporting our wounded warriors and we must continue to look after their well-being and ensure they have the best skills and resources available to provide the highest level of care,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams.

“Caring for a wounded veteran, who made an incredible sacrifice for our nation, is heroic unsung work and is often done while caregivers balance other commitments to their families, jobs, and communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “As these hidden heroes – our neighbors, family and friends – put their lives on hold to care for our veterans, it is our responsibility to ensure they do not have to do it alone. This November, we raise awareness for wounded veterans and those who care for them. Let’s work together to support our veterans and caregivers so they can thrive in Michigan.”

More information on educational programs, resources, support groups, or financial stipends for veteran caregivers can be found on Michigan.gov.

