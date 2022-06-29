LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that a $368 million grant has been awarded to child care programs throughout Michigan. More than 5,500 child care programs will receive the funding through a second round of the Child Care Stabilization Act.

The grants have been awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal child care providers. The goal of the funds is to lower tuition costs, increase compensation for early educators, recruit and train new staff members, and improve learning environments. It will also provide $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees, and $500 bonuses to part-time employees.

“The Child Care Stabilization Grants have uplifted the morale of the center,” said Nawal Alsaeed, associate director of Kreative Kids Learning Center in Inkster. “Our staff is feeling recognized and validated and they are motivated to continue in the field of early childhood. Two staff members have gone back to school and are earning degrees in education. I have another two staff members who have registered for CDA credentials. These funds will be the catalyst to continued growth of child care businesses.”

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable child care that meets their needs,” said Governor Whitmer. “I worked across the aisle to secure a historic investment in child care – including grants to stabilize and strengthen the childcare industry and bonuses for child care professionals. Thanks to the Child Care Stabilization Grant, over 5,500 child care programs can keep their doors open, hire more qualified professionals, and continue to improve supports for kids and families. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future and our state’s prosperity.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube