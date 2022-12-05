Watch Now
Gov. Whitmer to join Pfizer for major expansion announcement

Posted at 8:50 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 10:06:39-05

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to join the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new investment in its Kalamazoo facility.

According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, the investment will expand Pfizer’s capacity to make more potentially lifesaving vaccines and treatments.

Whitmer will be joined by CEO of MEDC Quentin Messer Jr., Pfizer Kalamazoo Vice President and Site Lead David Breen, local state senators, representatives and other elected officials.

Whitmer will make the announcement Monday, December 5, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

