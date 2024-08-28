Gov. Whitmer to ease construction travel restrictions and delays ahead of Labor Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors will have an easier time traveling this weekend.

Governor Whitmer announces orange barrels will be moved and lanes reopened to ease Labor Day travel.

MDOT will be making changes to 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide.

Equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place.

The shift will last from 3 p.m. on Friday, August 30th till 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MDOT is also reminding neighbors that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Active work zones in our neighborhoods:

US-127/I-496 , Ingham County, has lane closures between Holt Road and M-43, along with the following restrictions:



The northbound US-127/I-496 ramps are closed and detoured at Dunckel Road, Trowbridge Road, westbound I-496, and Kalamazoo Street.

The Kalamazoo Street and Trowbridge Road entrance ramps to southbound US-127/I-496 are closed.

The Trowbridge Road ramps to westbound I-496, northbound US-127, and southbound US-127 are closed.

I-94, Jackson County, has the following restrictions:



All the exit and entrance ramps at Dearing Road are closed. Dearing Road is closed at I-94 and detoured.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound/southbound M-60 is closed and detoured.

I-96, Eaton and Ingham counties, has traffic shifted between Canal Road and Washington Road with the following restrictions:



The northbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

M-99 has one lane closed in each direction at I-96.

Washington Road is closed at I-96.

Billwood Highway is closed at I-96.

I-96 Business Loop (Cedar Street), Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between Northrup Street and Miller Road.

I-69 Business Loop (Cochran Road) , Eaton County, is closed at the Battle Creek River.

For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook