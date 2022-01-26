Gov. Whitmer to deliver virtual State of the State address tonight at 7 p.m.

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver the 2022 State of the State Address tonight at 7 p.m. The virtual speech will be available across multiple platforms across the state of Michigan.

FOX 47 News will stream the event online.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT LIVE

Gov. Whitmer is expected to share her comprehensive vision for the state. She'll also lay out policy proposals to put Michiganders first.

According to a news release, Whitmer will speak to the state's progress and the issues that matter to working families.

"The State of the State Address will stay focused on the things that unite us," said Gov. Whitmer. "I'll speak to the progress we've made together, the opportunity we have right now, and why we all believe in Michigan."

Tonight's address comes after her pre-State of the State tour, where Whitmer sat in the homes of Michiganders across the state to discuss policy, priorities and other needs to be addressed.

