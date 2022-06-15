Gov. Whitmer rejects proposed Muskegon County casino project

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ proposed Muskegon County casino, according to Tribal Omega Larry Romanelli.

He said Whitmer told him about the decision in a phone call Wednesday afternoon, the day before she was required to issue a ruling on the proposed project.

Romanelli told FOX 17 the decision was “disappointing” and said he believed Whitmer made the decision based on “totally wrong information”.

Last month, Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior which asked the department to promptly rule the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians federal status so she could make a decision on Little River’s casino project or extend her deadline.

In it, she wrote Little River’s project may “frustrate” the Grand River Bands, which may wish to open their own gaming facility on tribal lands not far from Fruitport Township.

DOI ignored the request.

Whitmer cited the issue in a statement about her decision.

“The Department of the Interior first needs to decide whether they are providing federal recognition to the neighboring Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians,” said Whitmer. “It is critical to have this information before making an informed decision.”

She added, “I realize that this non-concurrence is disappointing to the Little River Band and to supporters in the local community, and I am mindful of the significant amount of time and investment that went into this proposal. My commitment to creating good-paying jobs and economic development in Muskegon is unwavering, and I’ll stand side by side with anyone.”

Romanelli released the following statement shortly after Governor Whitmer's decision was made public:

“Our Tribal members are absolutely devastated that Governor Whitmer has decided to not approve our casino development in Fruitport Township. This project would have created and supported 3,000 jobs for Tribal members and families in the community along with providing funds for healthcare and housing. Our tribe has worked hand-in-hand with the Muskegon Community for the past twelve years to gain approval from the Federal Government and State Government.



"Words cannot express how thankful we are for our community’s support and the disappointment we feel for them. Our tribe is proud that over the last 12 years, we did everything right. The project has been supported by the Obama, Trump and Biden Presidential administrations along with the Granholm and Snyder Gubernatorial administrations. We received approvals from the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. We met all the criteria required for approval. And while we disagree completely with Governor Whitmer’s decision, we respect that she has the authority to make it. For now, The Muskegon Casino Project has concluded.”





The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribal government approves of the decision, noting the opposite would have placed the casino on land not federally recognized as belonging to the Little River Band:

A statement by Chairman Jamie Stuck reads:

“We appreciate Governor Whitmer’s thoughtful deliberation on this issue. While we believed the application did not comply with the negotiated Indian Gaming compacts, the Governor did a very extensive and comprehensive review of the issue.



“She realizes that the request to approve this off-reservation casino would have violated the gaming compacts signed by all of the tribes in Michigan. Her decision maintains the cooperation and balance among the Michigan tribes.



“The Indian Gaming Compacts signed by the tribes over the years have benefited all tribes. More importantly, it has allowed us to provide services, education, and employment for our members. A decision to approve would have upset the delicate balance that exists among the tribes.



“This is the right decision from a legal perspective and also sends a message to all tribes that they must comply with the negotiated compacts as well as the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act."

Candidate for state representative Will Snyder released a statement voicing his disappointment in the decision:

"I am deeply disappointed in the actions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her staff. All we wished for was a simple signature, and that request proved to be too hard of a decision for her to make. The Muskegon casino project has been decades in the making. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians did everything right, and this tremendous opportunity for Muskegon County was killed out of worrying about political consequences by folks on the east side of the state.



"I have been advocating for building the Muskegon Casino for my entire professional career because I understand the economic windfall that it would have provided to our area. This would have provided an estimated 1,500 to 3,000 jobs and created nearly 2 million visitors annually to Muskegon County. With our push to increase local tourism, this is a significant blow to our progress.



"Once again, I am frustrated, upset, and disappointed by the actions today of the Governor. I stand in solidarity with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and am committed to doing whatever I can, whether as a private citizen or as your next State Representative, to support the tribe’s efforts. For any other candidate opposing me to declare otherwise is pure rubbish and selfishly for political gain. I vow to always represent the best interests of Greater Muskegon."





The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians expressed their support for the governor's decision, saying it will bring opportunities for development in the area.

Chairman Ron Yob released the following statement:

“We applaud Gov. Whitmer for her thoughtfulness and for doing the appropriate due diligence to make this important decision. With this decision now made, the Grand River Bands will finalize our federal recognition with the potential of pursuing economic development activities in the Muskegon area. On behalf of our hundreds of tribal members, we applaud Gov. Whitmer for issuing a nonconcurrence decision while our petition for federal recognition is still a pending matter.”





Rep. Greg VanWoerkom calls Governor Whitmer's decision a "missed opportunity," saying:

“I am deeply disappointed in the governor’s decision. The project has broad support throughout the region and would have further made Muskegon County a destination while creating thousands of local jobs boosting economic growth. It is a missed opportunity that hurts our community and state.



“The federal government approved this project, and the state should approve it as well. The due diligence was completed and no more questions needed to be answered.”

Sen. Jon Bumstead called Wednesday a "sad day" for the Little River Band, releasing the following statement:

“Today is a sad day for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Muskegon residents and those of the surrounding area as their governor regrettably chose to deny a longsuffering casino project that had virtually unanimous support from here all the way to Washington, D.C.



“Over the years, the Legislature and governor have worked together to promote initiatives to bring and keep large corporations to our state and to provide good-paying jobs for Michiganders, even if that meant investing significant amounts of taxpayer dollars to get the job done. This time, with this casino project, Gov. Whitmer solely had the opportunity to create 3,000 good-paying jobs with a simple stroke of her pen, and it would not have cost taxpayers one cent. It would seem as though she would rather spend hardworking people’s money than help them earn it.



“The fact remains, our residents are struggling right now to afford everyday essentials like gas and groceries. The 3,000 jobs this casino would have provided would have gone a long way toward helping West Michigan families, businesses and local governments.



“This setback aside, Muskegon still matters. Gov. Whitmer, shame on you.”

