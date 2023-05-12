Gov. Whitmer meets with Latvian president, visits Michigan troops

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with the president of Latvia this week. The country is a vital ally to Ukraine.

While there, the governor took time to thank Michigan’s National Guard soldiers for their service in assisting Latvia in the Russia-Ukraine War.

“Our national security is just as important as our economic security, which is why Michigan soldiers will continue to play a vital role whether here or abroad,” says Governor Whitmer. “It was important to me to visit Latvia, a key Ukraine ally, and thank the foreign and domestic troops for their service. With Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, it has become more important than ever to support our allies around the world to protect democracy. Sharing our expertise helps Latvia bolster their democracy and strengthen their defense forces in Eastern Europe.”

Governor Whitmer met with President Egils Levits in celebration of Michigan’s 30-year partnership with the country, according to the Michigan governor’s office. President Levits made a stop in Lansing in September 2021.

We’re told the governor also visited Camp Adazi, where Detroit-based 1st Battalion 182d Field Artillery Regiment (FAR) is stationed. The mountain range is a training site for Latvian soldiers.

