Michigan Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, May 15, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

"Today, we honor the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “These men and women in uniform step up every day to protect their communities, risking their own safety to protect ours. As we reflect on their sacrifices, let’s honor their memories and recommit to supporting their families and fellow first responders.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week, which was recognized in Congress in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should return to full staff on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook