LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups. $1.7 million in total has been awarded in grants.

Eleven local units of government and 22 nonprofit agencies will receive the funding. The grants will be used to help residents make home repairs, energy efficiency upgrades and neighborhood amenity improvements. The grantees had previously demonstrated a level of need in their communities, as well as proposed projects that would make a significant difference in the community.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Program provides funding for small-scale, single-family home rehabilitation activities including roofs, siding, windows, doors and accessibility improvements. Up to 50 percent of the funding can also go to public amenity activities, including park improvements and basketball courts.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

“This funding is essential for communities across the state to deploy projects that will invoke positive change and improve the lives of residents,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division director.

A list of the grant award winners can be found below:



Alcona County ($75,000)

Allen Neighborhood Center ($60,000)

Bridging Communities, Inc. ($25,000)

Capital Area Housing Partnership ($50,000)

Central Detroit Christian CDC ($70,000)

City of Beaverton ($40,000)

City of Dowagiac ($75,000)

City of Eaton Rapids ($75,000)

City of Hastings ($75,000)

City of Ironwood ($45,000)

City of Lapeer ($49,493)

City of Three Rivers ($50,000)

City of Vassar ($50,000)

Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp. ($50,000)

Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency ($30,000)

Grandmont/Rosedale Development Corporation ($37,500)

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley ($25,000)

Hope Village Revitalization ($50,000)

Jefferson East Incorporated ($75,000)

LifeBUILDERS ($75,000)

Metro Community Development Inc. ($75,000)

NCCS Center for Nonprofit Housing ($25,000)

Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle Creek ($75,000)

New Development Corporation ($50,000)

New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg Corp ($75,000)

Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation ($25,000)

Southwestern Michigan Urban League ($75,000)

Venture, Inc. ($22,500)

Village of Cassopolis ($75,000)

Village of Mancelona ($30,000)

Wayne County Land Bank Corporation ($50,000)

Wayne County Metropolitan Community Action Agency ($50,000)

Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation ($60,000)

Projects that are funded by the grants are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

