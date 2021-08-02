Gov. declares state of emergency for Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield after July storms

(WSYM) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield following severe storms that hit the area in early July.

The declaration makes all state resources available in partnership with local response and recovery efforts.

On July 7, thunderstorms and high winds impacted metro Detroit, including the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield. The cities endured flooding and damage to properties across the area. The cities declared states of emergency and requested the governor's declaration as well.

“I want to thank the emergency workers and others who worked tirelessly throughout the storm and the following days to keep the residents safe,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “This declaration will ensure needed resources are available to these communities as they continue to recover from the flooding and power outages cause by the July 7th storm.”

