GM's Flint assembly plant pausing production due to chip shortage

(WSYM) — General Motors is pausing production at some assembly plants because of the current chip shortage brought on by the pandemic.

The Flint assembly plant is operating at one production shift during the week of July 26, but is expected to return to normal production by Aug. 2. The Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks are built at the Flint plant.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," a GM spokesman said in a statement to 7 Action News.

Other assembly plants impacted include Fort Wayne in Indiana and the Silao assembly plant in Mexico.

Read GM's full statement below:

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers.

These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.

In addition, this period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.”