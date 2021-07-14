Watch
NewsState

Actions

GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Paul Sancya
<p>This Friday, May 16 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. On Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, General Motors Co. announced it is investing $500 million in ride-sharing company Lyft Inc. GM gets a seat on Lyftís board as part of the partnership, which could speed the development of on-demand, self-driving cars. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)</p>
GM recalls 6K police cars for steering problem
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:40:36-04

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made.

The company said Wednesday that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group recalled earlier due to several fires in the batteries.

Spokesman Kevin Kelly said the request comes after two Bolts that had gotten recall repairs caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey. Kelly said GM engineers are working as fast as they can to solve the problem.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!