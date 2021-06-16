Watch
NewsState

Actions

GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

items.[0].image.alt
GM logo
New 2020 General Motors Logo
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 20:47:42-04

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system.

GM and locomotive maker Wabtec Corp. signed a nonbinding agreement to use GM battery and hydrogen technology to help railroads cut carbon emissions.

Pittsburgh based Wabtec says it already has built a battery-powered locomotive prototype. Fuel cell locomotives will follow full development of the electric version.

Financial details of the venture were not released.

The companies say in a joint statement that Wabtec’s experience in energy management will help to develop zero-emissions long-haul locomotives.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Senior Spotlight

Celebrate a 2021 High School Senior!