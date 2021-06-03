GM plans to increase production & delivery of many vehicles in the U.S. and Canada

(WSYM) — General Motors announced Thursday it plans to increase production and deliveries of vehicles in both the U.S. and Canada to meet growing demand.

According to GM, they will increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups by about 1,000 trucks per month.

Shipments of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups will increase by about 30,000 from mid-May through July 5, the company said.

According to GM, U.S. plants that build the most products with capacity constraints will not have any downtime this summer.

GM is also planning to return to full-size pickup production at the Oshawa Assembly Plant in Canada during the fourth quarter of thisyear.

The automaker also said it expects financial results to be better than previously predicted due to its efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage to maximize their usage.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team, including our dealers, has helped us find creative ways to satisfy customers,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM’s engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”