Girl Scouts adding new brownie-inspired Adventurefuls cookie to its lineup

(WXYZ) — It’s a big day for the Girl Scouts and their 2022 nationwide cookie lineup. The organization today announced a new cookie to join its list of favorites including Thin Mints and Samoas.

The new cookie is called the Adventurefuls cookie. According to Girl Scouts, it’s an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Cookie purchases during cookie season help fund local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year.

The organization also recently announced new Cookie Business badges to help fuel that entrepreneurial spirit.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, according to the organization.

Check out the full cookie lineup here.

