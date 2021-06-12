Watch
Gilmore Car Museum to host 9th annual German Car Show

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jun 12, 2021
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting it's 9th annual German Car Show on Saturday, July 10.

Organizers expect more than 500 German cars and thousands of spectators in Hickory Corners next month.

The show is open to any vehicle with a German pedigree, including but not limited to Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen.

The event runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cars entering the show can arrive as early as 8 a.m. but no later than noon.

More information about the event can be found here.

