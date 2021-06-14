Watch
Gas prices spike 15 cents in Michigan, highest average since October 2014

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 14, 2021
(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan spiked 15 cents compared to last week to an average of $3.17 per gallon, the highest price since October 2014, according to AAA Michigan.

The price is 22 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration shows gas demand dropped but total domestic gas stocks increased. Lower gas demand amid growing stocks would normally help push prices down, but AAA said increasing crude oil prices are pushing prices up.

In Lansing, gas prices increased 10 cents to $3.18 per gallon.

“Higher crude oil prices coupled with tightening gas supplies in the Midwest helped push the Michigan state average to the highest since October of 2014,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If domestic crude prices remain high, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.19), Flint ($3.18), Ann Arbor ($3.18)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.12), Traverse City ($3.13), Marquette ($3.14)
