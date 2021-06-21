Gas prices see slight drop after reaching highest price since October 2014

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 4 cents compared to last week, according to AAA Michigan. The average price is now $3.13 per gallon in the state.

That price is 19 cents more than this time last month and $1.02 more than this time last year, and drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full tank of gas in a 15-gallon tank.

Last week, the state saw a major spike which brought the highest gas prices in the area since October 2014.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped 1 cent to $3.18 per gallon.

According to AAA Michigan, data from the Energy Information Administration saw growth in gas demand in stocks.

“Michigan motorists were finally able to see some stability at the pump after double-digit increases,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight decrease, if crude oil prices continue to rise, drivers could see higher gas prices heading into Independence Day.