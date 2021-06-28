(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan are down while prices in metro Detroit are up this week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average state gas price dropped 2 cents to $3.11 per gallon. That's 8 cents more than this time last month and 91 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price increased slightly by 2 cents to $3.20 per gallon, which is 96 more than this time last year.

AAA Michigan reports that gas demand increased while total domestic gas stocks decreased over the past few months.

“With supply and gas demand in sync last week, drivers saw minimal fluctuations in prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “However, increasing crude prices, while gas demand remains high, are likely to push pump prices higher ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

AAA expects 43 million Americans and 1.4 million Michiganders to take a road trip during the holiday weekend, the most on record.