Gas prices in Michigan jump to highest average since July 2019

(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan are up once again this week, but still slightly lower than the 2021-high of $2.82 per gallon set last week.

The average price of gas is now $2.81 per gallon in Michigan, up 9 cents from last week, and the highest average price since July 2019, according to AAA Michigan.

That price is 34 cents higher than last month and 75 cents more than this time last year.

As for metro Detroit, gas prices are also up to $2.76 per gallon, about 1 cent more than a week ago and 66 cents higher than this time last year.

The highest prices are in Marquette with an average of $2.89 per gallon, Jackson at $2.86 per gallon and Lansing at $2.85 per gallon. The cheapest is in Traverse City at $2.72 per gallon, followed by metro Detroit and Ann Arbor at $2.76 per gallon.

AAA Michigan said data from the Energy Information Administration saw demand for gas increase once again last week, the highest demand measurement since the end of November.

“Last week, rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continued to drive pump prices higher,” said Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokesperson said. “If these trends persist, Michigan drivers can expect pump prices to increase through this week.”