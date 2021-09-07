Gas prices in Michigan increase 8 cents this week

(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan increased 8 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

That's 10 cents less than this time last month, but still $1.11 more than this time last year.

In mid-Michigan, the average gas price stayed the same at $3.19 per gallon, which is $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, Hurricane Ida took about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline, and no restart dates have been announced.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida caused a sharp spike in gas prices last week ahead of Labor Day weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “The Michigan state average is beginning to trend downward, so drivers could possibly see some stability at the pump this week.”