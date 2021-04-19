(WSYM) — Gas prices in Lansing are down 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, and now average $2.78 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy daily survey of Lansing gas stations.

Compared to last month, gas prices are 5.4 cents per gallon higher and $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in the Lansing region was priced at $2.55 per gallon while the most expensive was at $2.89 per gallon. In the state, the lowest price was $2.25 while the highest was $3.14.

Gas Buddy, 2021

Gas prices nationally remained unchanged, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Ann Arbor are also down 2.2 cents per gallon and Flint prices stayed the same.

"Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast, where prices in some areas continue to advance, mainly in California as summer gasoline and healthy demand have boosted prices, but for everyone else, we're far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn't evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite."