Gas prices drop for the first time in weeks across Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped for the first time in weeks, according to the latest numbers from AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that gas prices in the state dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.39 per gallon. That's 8 cents more than this time last month and 2 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 5 cents to an average of $3.45 per gallon, which is still 8 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose but gas stocks increased as well.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through this week."