Gas prices decrease slightly this week in Michigan

A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 7:13 AM, Aug 16, 2021
(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents this week, according to AAA Michigan. They are also down just one cent in metro Detroit.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state is now $3.25 per gallon, which is 8 cents higher than this time last month and $1.10 higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.35 per gallon, which is $1.12 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, the Energy Information Administration reported gas demand dropped last week, which is a sign that summer gas demand is likely slowing down as school starts.

“As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the Michigan average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.35), Ann Arbor ($3.32), Marquette ($3.26)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.13), Lansing ($3.16), Flint ($3.16)
