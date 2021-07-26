(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan and mid-Michigan decreased slightly over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

In Michigan, they dropped 4 cents to an average of $3.23 per gallon. That's 12 cents more than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

In mid-Michigan, prices dropped 1 cent to $3.28 per gallon, which is $1.04 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand grew slightly while domestic gas stocks declined slightly. AAA Michigan said that helps stabilize price increases.

“The drop in crude prices early last week helped pump prices stabilize,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude returning to above $70 per barrel, drivers can expect gas prices to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”