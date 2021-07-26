Watch
NewsState

Actions

Gas prices decrease slightly in mid-Michigan, average still more than $1 higher than last year

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:00:32-04

(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan and mid-Michigan decreased slightly over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

In Michigan, they dropped 4 cents to an average of $3.23 per gallon. That's 12 cents more than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

In mid-Michigan, prices dropped 1 cent to $3.28 per gallon, which is $1.04 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand grew slightly while domestic gas stocks declined slightly. AAA Michigan said that helps stabilize price increases.

“The drop in crude prices early last week helped pump prices stabilize,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude returning to above $70 per barrel, drivers can expect gas prices to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.29), Metro Detroit ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.25)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.10), Traverse City ($3.15), Grand Rapids ($3.20)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!