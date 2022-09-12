Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Garbin's attorney requests immediate release for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials

Ty Garbin.png
file photo
Ty Garbin.png
Posted at 10:23 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 11:09:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence.

Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was reduced to five years for his cooperation and testimony in both trials, the motion explains.

The newly filed motion further requests an immediate release, once again citing Garbin’s “extraordinary cooperation” in the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!