Fuel tanker fire on I-75 shuts down stretches of northbound and southbound lanes

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fuel tanker fire has forced the shut down of southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Troy and the northbound lanes at Rochester Road.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after more than two hours. The driver of the tanker truck was alert on the scene but was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. Crews are assessing the damage. The freeway will stay closed until any damage can be assessed.

The Troy Police Department is handling the investigation. Videos and photos from viewers show the magnitude of the fire.

The @TroyMI_Police Department is handling a traffic crash on I 75 near Big Beaver. They will be releasing any information on the incident. Watch for traffic backups in the area. pic.twitter.com/0GY3bgh53k — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 12, 2021

