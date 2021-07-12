Watch
News

Actions

Fuel tanker fire on I-75 shuts down stretches of northbound and southbound lanes

items.[0].videoTitle
A fuel tanker fire forces the shut down of stretches of southbound and northbound I-75.
Tanker Fire
Fuel Tanker Fire
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 17:10:37-04

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fuel tanker fire has forced the shut down of southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Troy and the northbound lanes at Rochester Road.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

PHOTOS: Fuel tanker fire shuts down I-75 in both directions in Troy

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after more than two hours. The driver of the tanker truck was alert on the scene but was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. Crews are assessing the damage. The freeway will stay closed until any damage can be assessed.

The Troy Police Department is handling the investigation. Videos and photos from viewers show the magnitude of the fire.

Photo from Ryan Baetens:

Tanker fire I-75

This photo was taken by Noah Brancheau.

I-75 Tanker Fire
Stretches of southbound and northbound I-75 closed due to fuel tanker fire.

Tanker fire on I-75

Stay with WXYZ.com for more on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your Photos Here