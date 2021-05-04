Frustrated dad records video of drivers failing to stop at stop signs; police to increase patrols

MELVINDALE, Mich. — Melvindale police plan to increase patrols around South Dearborn Street near Wood Street and Harman Street after a concerned parent recorded videos of drivers failing to stop at stop signs in the area.

Eric McCausland and his fiancée, Sarah Herauf, were outside with their children Sunday afternoon when they noticed a high number of drivers blowing through two stop signs near their home or only slowing down and rolling through instead of coming to a complete stop.

And that's part of the problem, said Melvindale Police Chief Dan Jones. Too often, drivers are treating stop signs as yield signs, he told 7 Action News.

A stop sign requires drivers to come to a complete stop.

It's not just happening in Melvindale, it's happening in cities everywhere as drivers seem to be in a hurry or believe it's OK to just roll through a stop sign if they think it's not interfering with someone else.

Later this week in Detroit, city officials will be announcing the locations of 4,500-speed humps, rubber and asphalt, aimed at slowing drivers down and improving safety in neighborhoods.