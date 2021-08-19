Freep Film Festival unveils 2021 lineup with in-person, virtual options

(WXYZ) — The 2021 Freep Film Festival unveiled its lineup for in-person and at-home screening, happening in September.

According to the Freep Film Festival, the lineup features 19 feature-length films and 19 shorts, most making their Michigan premiere.

The films include the U.S. premiere of a documentary about Detroit-born musician Ray Parker Jr., a look at Hamtramck's changing dynamics and the effort to save the Boble Island steamship.

It takes place from Sept. 22-26 and will be held at a variety of venues in Downtown Detroit, Midtown Detroit and in other areas.

Fans can also do virtual screenings.

“The central core of our mission as a film festival has always been to highlight and celebrate Michigan stories and Michigan storytellers and many films in the lineup do just that,” said the festival’s artistic director, Kathy Kieliszewski. “From Detroit to Grayling and lots of places in between, these films reveal the rich tapestry of this amazing state and its people.”

In-person tickets will be $12 for all screenings except Opening Night, which are $20, and a handful of free screenings. Virtual tickets are $10 per film.

The Freep Film Festival pass ($175) includes access to all festival screenings and a general admission ticket to Opening Night. A Freep Film Festival VIP pass ($450) includes a ticket to the film and the VIP party. They can be purchased now at freepfilmfestival.com. Virtual-only festival passes are $80.

New this year is the Festival Five Pack ($39.50), which will allow viewers to pick five films of their choice for either in-person or at-home viewing.

