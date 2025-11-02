Free transportation to food pantries now available through local transit service

LANSING, Mich. — Local transportation agencies throughout Eaton, Ingham and Clinton County are helping neighbors get to food banks.

CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit are all offering neighbors systemwide free rides to Greater Lansing Food Bank locations amid a disruption to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

On Friday, federal judges in two separate cases ruled that the Trump administration cannot suspend SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown.

However, due to a lack of funding in the contingency funds, SNAP payments could still be reduced.

Additionally, neighbors will face delays in receiving their benefits as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and states distribute the funds.

Here's how you can ride for free to food panties in our neighborhoods:



CATA Rydz customers can use promo code 2025SNAPRydz through the app for free rides to food pantry locations.

For CATA's Spec-Tran and Rural Service, trips must be scheduled by 5 p.m. the day before, as same-day rides aren't available.

CATA recommends scheduling all Redi-Ride trips at least one day in advance.

Demand-response rides can be arranged by calling 517-394-2282.

Spec-Tran trips can also be scheduled online or through the MyRideCATA app.

EATRAN riders must reserve their free trips to pantry locations one day in advance by calling 517-543-4087, no later than 5 p.m.

Clinton Transit riders should call 989-224-8127 or use the Clinton Transit mobile app to schedule a ride at least a day in advance.

Scheduling hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



The free rides began on Nov. 1 and will be available until SNAP benefits are restored.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.