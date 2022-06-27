LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47, along with their E.W. Scripps Company partners WXYZ and WXMI, will host a debate for the Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2022 August Primary election.

The debate will take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. in Detroit and feature the five GOP gubernatorial candidates running in the August Primary.

FOX 47 reporter Elle Meyers will moderate along with Chuck Stokes from WXYZ and Doug Reardon from WXMI, and the debate will air on all three stations, FOX 47, ABC 7 and FOX 17.

“We’re proud to be working with Scripps, and well-known reporters and debate moderators Chuck Stokes, Doug Reardon and Elle Meyers, to bring the candidates' visions into the homes of all Michiganders," said Ambassador Ron Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. “It's important that voters are able to hear what each candidate has to offer, as well as how they will turn our state right side up after four years of turmoil, and we are looking forward to providing another opportunity for people to tune in to change as they will decide who they want to carry the Republican banner into November as we work to defeat Gretchen Whitmer.”

You can watch the debate live on July 20 on FOX 47, our website, apps and Facebook page.

