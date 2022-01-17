FOX 47 collect nearly 1,800 books for children during annual 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

MID-MICHIGAN — Reading is essential for a child's future. It can open their imagination, take them to new places, and even fuel their dreams. Children need books more than ever right now because over 60 percent of low-income families don't have any books in their homes.

The 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign helps FOX 47 News and the Scripps Howard Foundation make sure children in the mid-Michigan community receive high-quality books.

FOX 47 News reached out to the community and employees for donations to the campaign over the summer. As a result of that effort, we are able to give 1,747 books to more than 350 students thanks to those who donated and a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation.

In a partnership with Scholastic, the books will be distributed to two schools in Ingham County and Hillsdale County through a book fair. Each school will also receive over $2,000 in Scholastic dollars for resources for their school once the book fair is complete.

