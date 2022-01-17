FOX 47 collect nearly 1,800 books for children during annual 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

MID-MICHIGAN — Reading is essential for a child's future. It can open their imagination, take them to new places, and even fuel their dreams. Children need books more than ever right now because over 60 percent of low-income families don't have any books in their homes.
The 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign helps FOX 47 News and the Scripps Howard Foundation make sure children in the mid-Michigan community receive high-quality books.
FOX 47 News reached out to the community and employees for donations to the campaign over the summer. As a result of that effort, we are able to give 1,747 books to more than 350 students thanks to those who donated and a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation.
In a partnership with Scholastic, the books will be distributed to two schools in Ingham County and Hillsdale County through a book fair. Each school will also receive over $2,000 in Scholastic dollars for resources for their school once the book fair is complete.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.